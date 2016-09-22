BRIEF-Countrywide sells all of its stake in Zoopla Property for 29.2 mln stg

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :

* Announces that it has sold in aggregate 9.2 mln ordinary shares in Zoopla Property Group Plc

* Sale at an average price of 3.17 stg between period from 9 August 2016 to 21 September 2016

* Following disposal, Countrywide no longer has a holding in Zoopla's ordinary share capital.

* Gross proceeds of share sales amount to 29.2 million stg.

* Proceeds of disposal will be used to reduce corporate indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes.