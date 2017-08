Sept 22 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* H1 net profit 211.1 million euros ($237.0 million) versus 119.6 million euros year ago

* H1 gross rental income 154.6 million euros versus 65.4 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 128.2 million euros versus 57.3 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV 10.6 euros per share at end-June 2016, up 7.6 percent versus Dec. 2015 Source text for Eikon:

