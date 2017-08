Sept 22 (Reuters) - Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd:

* hk$50,000,000 0.1 Per Cent Bonds Due 2032 To Be Issued Under Hk$2,300,000,000 Medium Term Bond Programme

* Interest on bonds will be payable annually in arrears at interest rate of 0.1% per annum.