Sept 22 (Reuters) - Casta Diva Group SpA :

* H1 proforma production value 11.8 million euros ($13.25 million)

* H1 proforma net profit 0.74 million euros

* Proforma results refer to Casta Diva Group and Blue Note as combined entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)