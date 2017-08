Sept 22 (Reuters) - Testa Inmuebles en Renta Socimi SA :

* H1 net profit 44.7 million euros ($50.2 million) versus 34.1 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA (sales result not included) 69.6 million euros versus 68.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net sales 92.3 million euros versus 92.1 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate above 90 percent at end-June Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8901 euros)