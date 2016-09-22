FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Inovalon to acquire Creehan & Company
September 22, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inovalon to acquire Creehan & Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc :

* Deal for approximately $105 million

* Deal results in no change to previously provided 2016 or 2020 financial guidance

* Deal includes additional contingent payments of up to $25 million based upon attainment of financial performance objectives through 2018

* Inovalon to acquire Creehan & Company, Industry leading specialty pharmacy SaaS platform

* Purchase price will be paid with a combination of available cash and $10 million in restricted stock

* Inovalon holdings inc says purchase price will be paid with a combination of available cash and $10 million in restricted stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

