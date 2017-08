Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fortec Elektronik AG :

* Revenues for the FY 2015/16 (01.07.2015 - 30.06.2016) 78.2 million euros ($87.80 million) after 45.9 million euros in the previous year

* FY net income at 3.56 million euros versus 1.87 million euros year ago

* To propose 20% higher dividend of 60 euro cents per share

* FY EBIT 4.9 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)