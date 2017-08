Sept 22 (Reuters) - Flour Mills Kepenos SA :

* Says incident to not have any effect on the company's results

* Says facilities, materials and equipment are fully insured

* Says small size fire occurred in its storage facilities at 10 am local time

* Says material damages of small scale, production operations not to be affected

