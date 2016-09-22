FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Egalet announces results after study of ARYMO ER extended-release tablets
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Egalet announces results after study of ARYMO ER extended-release tablets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp

* Announces results from a category 3 oral human abuse potential study and a category 3 intranasal hap study of product candidate ARYMO ER extended-release tablets

* Announces publications in pain medicine from ARYMO ER oral and intranasal human abuse potential studies

* FDA Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision on ARYMO ER New Drug Application (NDA) is October 14, 2016.

* No serious adverse events were reported

* Manipulated ARYMO ER demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in maximum drug liking (Emax) compared to crushed MS Contin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

