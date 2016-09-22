FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wipro Singapore to buy 100 pct stake in Zhongshan Ma Er
September 22, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wipro Singapore to buy 100 pct stake in Zhongshan Ma Er

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Wipro Singapore Pte. Ltd:

* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of Zhongshan Ma Er Daily Products Limited

* Deal will be fully paid in cash

* Post acquisition, Wipro Unza will touch an annual run rate of close to RMB 1 billon ($150 million) Source text: September 22, 2016: Wipro Singapore Pte. Ltd, part of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of Zhongshan Ma Er Daily Products Limited, a Chinese Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, in an all cash deal. (Bengaluru newsroom)

