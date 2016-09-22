BRIEF-Tallink Grupp registers share capital reduction Commercial Register

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* Share capital reduction of AS Tallink Grupp was registered in Commercial Register

* Share capital was reduced by cancelling 3.9 million own shares held by company, with total book value of 2.4 million euros ($2.70 million)

* Share capital was reduced by reduction of book value of shares, as a result of which book value of one share was reduced from 0.60 euros to 0.54 euros

* Share capital reduction payments to shareholders in total amount of 40.2 million euros (0.06 per share euros) will be made on Dec. 23