a year ago
BRIEF-Tallink Grupp registers share capital reduction Commercial Register
September 22, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tallink Grupp registers share capital reduction Commercial Register

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* Share capital reduction of AS Tallink Grupp was registered in Commercial Register

* Share capital was reduced by cancelling 3.9 million own shares held by company, with total book value of 2.4 million euros ($2.70 million)

* Share capital was reduced by reduction of book value of shares, as a result of which book value of one share was reduced from 0.60 euros to 0.54 euros

* Share capital reduction payments to shareholders in total amount of 40.2 million euros (0.06 per share euros) will be made on Dec. 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

