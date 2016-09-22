FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Berjaya land says Alam Baiduri enters into SPA with unit of Berjaya Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Berjaya Land Bhd

* Unit Alam Baiduri Sdn Bhd enters into a SPA with BCity, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Berjaya Corporation Berhad

* Deal for the proposed acquisition of about 871.01 acres of freehold lands, all in Mukim Sungai Tinggi

* Proposed acquisition will not have any material effect on consolidated earnings of b-land for current fy ending 30 april 2017

* Cash consideration for the proposed acquisition of 155.00 million rgt

* Proposed acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of the b-land group Source (bit.ly/2dd5is6) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
