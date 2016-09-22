BRIEF-Drb-Hicom announces proposed disposal of equity interest in Corwin

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Drb-Hicom Bhd :

* Unit Hicom Megah and minority shareholders of Corwin enters conditional share sale agreement with Columba Holdings Pte Ltd

* Deal to dispose entire 100% equity interest in Corwin comprising 14.5 million ordinary shares and 866.8 million redeemable preference shares

* Deal for a total sale consideration of s$189.8 million

* Hicom Megah's share of net sale proceeds is approximately s$167.8 million

* Proposed disposal will not have any effect on issued and paid-up share capital and substantial shareholders' shareholdings in Drb-Hicom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: