Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Cochrane, Alberta-based Dynastream Innovations has selected Nordic's NRF52832 multiprotocol system-on-chip (SOC) for its D52Q ANT module

* Says company long-term design partner's D52Q ANT module employs nRF52832 SoC to offer manufacturers solution for complex dual-protocol wireless products Source text: bit.ly/2d6AtF4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)