Sept 22 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc :

* Eros International Plc raises $30 million from two existing top 10 shareholders

* Company raised approximately $30 million through a private placement

* Proceeds will be primarily used to fund further expansion of Eros now, company's OTT platform