BRIEF-Canexus receives shareholder meeting requisition

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canexus Corp :

* Requisition requests convening of a general meeting of shareholders to vote to remove Canexus' "eight incumbent directors"

* Canexus receives shareholder meeting requisition

* Received an email requisition on behalf of stirling Global Value Fund Inc

* Requisition requests convening of a general meeting of shareholders to vote to elect five new directors to board of canexus

* Stirling global value fund inc described as a holder of more than 5% of Canexus' shares, on September 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: