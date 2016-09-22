BRIEF-Canexus receives shareholder meeting requisition

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canexus Corp :
* Requisition requests convening of a general meeting of shareholders to vote to remove Canexus' "eight incumbent directors"
* Canexus receives shareholder meeting requisition
* Received an email requisition on behalf of stirling Global Value Fund Inc
* Requisition requests convening of a general meeting of shareholders to vote to elect five new directors to board of canexus
* Stirling global value fund inc described as a holder of more than 5% of Canexus' shares, on September 21, 2016