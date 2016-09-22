FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials Group updates on potential default on loan facilities
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cecep Costin New Materials Group updates on potential default on loan facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd

* Unit has certain bank and other borrowings in amount of approximately rmb138.1 million fallen due

* "Xinhua Co. Was unable to pay said amounts by due dates and resulted in default in payments"

* As a result, it may further trigger cross-default of other loan facilities, which may have material adverse impact on financial position of group

* Company is currently assessing impact of above and any potential default on other loan facilities

* In addition, approximately rmb4.0 million in relation to purchase of raw materials by xinhua co. Has also fallen due

* As a result of defaults in payments, certain bank accounts of Xinhua Co. With aggregate bank balances of rmb2.4 million are frozen by banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.