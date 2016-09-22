BRIEF-China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co updates on JV agreement

Sept 22 (Reuters) - China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co:

* Langfang vast, entered into investment agreement with shunfeng airport investment

* Investment agreement with shunfeng airport investment relating to formation of joint venture

* Joint venture will be engaged in design, development and construction of freight logistics center

* Profit east, celestial ocean, wang jianjun and ms. Zhao ying entered into spa

* Profit east agrees to sell and celestial ocean agrees to buy sale shares at consideration of hk$2.88 per share

* Registered capital of joint venture is expected to be rmb100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: