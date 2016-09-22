FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Oceanwide Holdings says unit entered into master framework agreement
September 22, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Oceanwide Holdings says unit entered into master framework agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd

* China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd-proposed Continuing Connected Transactions - Master Framework Agreement For Possible Subscription Of Class A Shares In The Investment Fund

* China Oceanwide Capital Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into master framework agreement with manager

* China Oceanwide Capital Management may subscribe for class a shares for up to US$30 million for period from commencement date to 31 december 2016

* China Oceanwide Capital Management may subscribe for class a shares for up to US$90 million for period from 1 january 2017 to 31 december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

