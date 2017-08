Sept 22 (Reuters) - Caixabank SA :

* Says to pay out a dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.0337) per share gross on Sep. 30

* Says record date is Sep. 29, ex-dividend date is Sep. 27

Source text: bit.ly/2dkejf7

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)