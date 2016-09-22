FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiscali signs final agreement with Huawei for ultra-broadband network in Italy
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 22, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tiscali signs final agreement with Huawei for ultra-broadband network in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tiscali Spa

* Tiscali and Huawei Italy sign the final agreement to supply the equipment for building in Italy an ultra-broadband network of 4.5G LTE TDD Fixed Wireless access technology on 3.5GHz frequency

* With this network Tiscali will provide ultra-broadband services with up to 100Mbps throughout Italy, focusing on digital divide areas

* The framework agreement provides for the supply of network equipment from the so-called core and radio network to CPE (Customer Premises Equipment)

* The multi-year framework contract foresees an investment opportunity for 40 million euros ($44.91 million)

* The launch of the service is expected in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
