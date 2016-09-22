BRIEF-Boeing names Jim Chilton President of Network & Space businesses

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* Boeing appoints Jim Chilton President of Network & Space businesses

* Jim Chilton will succeed Craig R. Cooning as President of the company's Network & Space Systems (N&SS) businesses, effective Oct. 21

* Creating new Strategic Defense & Intelligence Systems organization by combining group Chilton led with Electronic & Information Solutions team

* Chris Raymond, currently E&IS Vice President and General Manager, will lead new Strategic Defense & Intelligence Systems organization