BRIEF-Comcast Corp to buy Ed Snider's 24 pct stake in Comcast Spectacor

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:
* Comcast Corporation to acquire Ed Snider's stake in Comcast Spectacor
* Comcast Corporation announced today it has reached an agreement to purchase Ed Snider's 24 percent stake in Comcast Spectacor
* Says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Upon closing, which is expected to occur next month, Comcast will own 100 percent of company
* Wells Fargo Center, Spectra, and Philadelphia Flyers will continue to operate as businesses within Comcast Spectacor
* Four flyers skate zones have been established over years and will continue to be operated by Comcast Spectacor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: