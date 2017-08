Sept 22 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc

* CEO Carlos Rodriguez's FY 2016 total compensation was $10.9 million versus $8.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* CFO Jan Siegmund's FY 2016 total compensation was $4.23 million versus $3.65 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2cotuC3 Further company coverage: