Sept 22 (Reuters) - Schloss Wachenheim AG :

* FY 2015/16 EBIT of 20.3 million euros ($22.83 million)and a consolidated net income of 13.5 million euros

* FY revenue up by 1.6 % to 293.2 million euros Source text - bit.ly/2cOdIGM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)