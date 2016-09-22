FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Spineway signs a partnership deal with TINAVI Medical Technologies
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 22, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spineway signs a partnership deal with TINAVI Medical Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Spineway SAS :

* Has just signed a 5-year partnership agreement with TINAVI Medical Technologies (China) for distributing group's implant ranges.

* Will propose a capital increase to its shareholders

* A stock subscription warrant will be attached to each of these newly issued shares, with 10 stock subscription warrants giving right to subscribe to 11 additional new shares at a unit price of 4.09 euros ($4.59) each, representing a total of 390,786 additional new ordinary shares, representing a further maximum subscription of 1,598,314.74 euros (share premium included)

* These stock subscription warrants may be exercised from 1(st) June to 15(th) September, 2017.

* Signs a partnership deal with TINAVI Medical Technologies

* Transaction will involve issue of 355,260 new shares at a price of 3.94 euros each, giving TINAVI Medical Technologies 9.09 pct share of capital and 5.04 pct of voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.