FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cove Street Capital calls upon Penny Family to sell Westell Technologies
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 22, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cove Street Capital calls upon Penny Family to sell Westell Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cove Street Capital LLC :

* Cove Street Capital,other shareholders of Westell Technologies, "resoundingly rebuke" co's board of directors,strategic direction

* At Westell's ASM on Sept 13, 72% of shareholders not-affiliated with Penny Family Trust withheld support for Robert Penny III,Robert Foskett

* Cove Street says call upon Penny Family for immediate hiring of an investment banker to sell Westell

* Cove Street Capital Llc reports a stake of 16 percent in Westell Technologies as of Sept 22 Source text - bit.ly/2d2StPm Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.