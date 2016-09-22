FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Oracle says Court grants motion for permanent injunction against copyright infringement by Rimini Street
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oracle says Court grants motion for permanent injunction against copyright infringement by Rimini Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp:

* Court granted Oracle's motion for a permanent injunction against continued copyright infringement by Rimini Street

* Court also awarded Oracle $46 million in attorneys' fees, costs against Rimini and Ravin personally on top of $50m in damages awarded by jury last year

* Court also awarded Oracle $46 million in attorneys' fees and costs against Rimini and Ravin personally on top of $50 million in damages awarded last year

* Court granted motion for a permanent injunction against continued computer access violations by Rimini and its President and CEO, Seth Ravin

* Jury found Rimini infringed every one of 93 separate copyright registrations at issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.