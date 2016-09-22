FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 22, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom says restructures German business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom

* Says Ferri Abolhassan takes on newly created role of director of service transformation

* Says Bruno Jacobfeuerborn moves to Deutsche Funkturm and becomes chief technology officer at group headquarters

* Says a new director of technology will be announced soon

* Says Telekom Deutschland reorganizes its managing board

* Says merging of service areas is a major component of an agreement reached with employee representatives on development of Telekom Deutschland

* Says it also includes flexible organization of working hours in service and technology areas: weekly working hours can be increased by up to four hours, depending on requirements, or, as of 2019, can also be reduced Source text: here Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
