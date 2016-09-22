FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innogy SE shares priced between 32 euros to 36 euros for IPO
September 22, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innogy SE shares priced between 32 euros to 36 euros for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Rwe Aktiengesellschaft :

* Co and management board of Innogy Se determined price range for shares of Innogy se to be offered in IPO to range from euro 32 to euro 36

* Share capital of Innogy SE amounts to 1 bln euros and is divided into 500 mln ordinary bearer shares with no par value

* As part offering, innogy se shares worth 940 million euros from the holdings of RWE Downstream Beteiligungs will be acquired by funds under management of subsidiaries of Blackrock Inc (together the "cornerstone investors") in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
