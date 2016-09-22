FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Novatel Wireless enters into agreement to sell its mobile broadband business for $50 mln
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novatel Wireless enters into agreement to sell its mobile broadband business for $50 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Novatel Wireless Inc :

* Novatel Wireless enters into agreement to sell its mobile broadband (MIFI) business for $50,000,000

* Novatel wireless will sell to TCL its mobile broadband business for a cash payment of $50 million payable at closing

* After closing of transaction, ctrack is expected to account for approximately 70 pct of total corporate revenue.

* Commencing in q1 after closing of TCL deal, estimate that newco will be generating approximately $90 million in annualized revenues

* Each share of Novatel wireless will automatically convert into an equivalent corresponding share of common stock of newco

* Estimate NEWCO will be generating annual non-gaap gross margin of more than 60 pct and annual adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10 pct

* Closing of transaction is expected to occur in q1 of 2017.

* Intends to undertake a holding company restructuring which will result in newco owning all of capital stock of Novatel wireless

* Newly-Formed unit of NEWCO and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Novatel Wireless will be merged with and into Novatel Wireless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
