FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial says Capital Bank Corp entered into a settlement regarding alleged improper assessment and collection of overdraft fees
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial says Capital Bank Corp entered into a settlement regarding alleged improper assessment and collection of overdraft fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Capital Bank Financial Corp

* On september 16, capital bank corp -entered into a settlement regarding alleged improper assessment and collection of overdraft fees

* Co will pay $1.5 million to settle litigation which will be payable after preliminary court approval of settlement

* To not use weekend,holiday batch processing for at least 36 months following final court approval of the settlement

* To not use debit re-sequencing, weekend,holiday high-to-low posting for at least 36 months following court approval of settlement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2d3zapv) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.