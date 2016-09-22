BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday sells church street building for $2.8 mln

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc:

* Ruby Tuesday Inc announces sale of church street building and consolidation of Maryville restaurant support center

* Has entered into an agreement with Altar'd state to sell its church street property for $2.8 million

* Agreement with Altar'd state to sell its church street property for $2.8 million

* Announced plans to consolidate its restaurant support center at its property at 333 e. Broadway avenue in Maryville, TN by Jan 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: