a year ago
BRIEF-American Airlines entered amendment to credit and guaranty agreement on Sept 22 - SEC Filing
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Airlines entered amendment to credit and guaranty agreement on Sept 22 - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group:

* On Sept 22, Co, American Airlines Group entered into second amendment to credit and guaranty agreement dated as of April 20, 2015

* Revolving credit facility under the 2015 credit agreement remains unchanged

* Pursuant to second amendment, the interest rate margin was reduced to 1.50% for loans with interest rates based on an index

* Amendment reduced the interest rate margin on the 2016 term loans to 2.50% for those loans with interest rates based on LIBOR Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dnlYfE) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
