BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor agreed to restructure its role as agent with members HDMI consortium

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* As a result of this restructuring, no longer serve as agent for consortium

* Will be entitled to a reduced share of adopter fees paid by parties adopting HDMI standard

* Restructuring resulted in a non-cash impairment charge relating to intangible assets associated with future HDMI adopter fees

* Non-Cash impairment charge will be recognized in the third fiscal quarter of 2016

* On Sept 19, agreed to restructure our role as agent with members of high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) consortium

* Says we currently estimate total non-cash impairment charge to be in range of $7.5 million to $8.5 million

* Says we currently estimate total non-cash impairment charge to be in range of $7.5 million to $8.5 million

* Do not anticipate any future cash expenditures related to this impairment charge.