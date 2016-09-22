FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor agreed to restructure its role as agent with members HDMI consortium
September 22, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor agreed to restructure its role as agent with members HDMI consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* As a result of this restructuring, no longer serve as agent for consortium

* Will be entitled to a reduced share of adopter fees paid by parties adopting HDMI standard

* Restructuring resulted in a non-cash impairment charge relating to intangible assets associated with future HDMI adopter fees

* Non-Cash impairment charge will be recognized in the third fiscal quarter of 2016

* On Sept 19, agreed to restructure our role as agent with members of high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) consortium

* Says we currently estimate total non-cash impairment charge to be in range of $7.5 million to $8.5 million

* Do not anticipate any future cash expenditures related to this impairment charge. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

