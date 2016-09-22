BRIEF-Flowserve Corp says Mark A. Blinn to resign as president and CEO and as a member of the board

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp

* Says to ensure an orderly transition, mr. Blinn will remain in those roles until appointment of his successor

* Mark a. Blinn will resign from his positions as president and chief executive officer and as a member of the board - sec filing

* If resignation date is prior to march 31, 2017, blinn will remain employed with the company as a special advisor until march 31, 2017

* Board may extend blinn's retirement date and/or the resignation date after march 31, 2017 for a period not to exceed 90 days