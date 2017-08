Sept 23 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited:

* Acquisition Of A 100% Interest In River View Company Limited

* Unit has acquired a prime site in district 1 of Ho Chi Minh city, for US$51.9 million

* Estimated project value of US$106 million