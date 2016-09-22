BRIEF-Pattern Energy to buy interest in Armow Wind power facility

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc:
* To acquire a 90 MW interest in operating 180 MW Armow Wind power facility in Ontario, Canada from Pattern Energy Group LP
* Total cash funding commitment of approximately $132 million
* Acquisition will be funded with available liquidity and is expected to close within 45 days
* Armow Wind will be jointly owned by Pattern Energy and Samsung Renewable Energy Inc
* Armow Wind will be jointly owned by Pattern Energy and Samsung Renewable Energy Inc

* Acquisition will be immediately accretive upon closing