a year ago
BRIEF-Marcopolo sells 4.5 million common shares of New Flyer Industries
September 22, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marcopolo sells 4.5 million common shares of New Flyer Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Marcopolo Sa

* Sold 4.5 million common shares of New Flyer Industries Inc

* Marcopolo SA says disposition of shares was undertaken by Marcopolo to realize a cash return on a portion of its investment in New Flyer

* Currently intends to maintain its equity stake in New Flyer

* Following completion of transaction, Marcopolo remains largest shareholder of New Flyer with an about 10.8% stake

* Paulo Cezar Da Silva Nunes will continue as a member of board of directors of New Flyer.

* Sold 4.5 million common shares of New Flyer representing about 7.4% of issued and outstanding common shares of New Flyer

* Sale of New Flyer shares was a secondary sale on a "bought block trade" basis at a sale price of $40.40 per share

* Paulo Cezar Da Silva Nunes to continue as a member of board of directors of New Flyer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

