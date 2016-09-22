FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warehouse Group posts full-year net profit of NZ$78.338 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Warehouse Group posts full-year net profit of NZ$78.338 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd

* Final dividend 5.0 CPS

* Dividend policy going forward is unchanged at between 75-85% of retail adjusted net profit after tax

* FY profit attributable to parent shareholders $78.338 million versus $52.433 million in 2015

* FY revenue $2.95 billion versus $2.78 billion in 2015, an increase of 6.1%

* FY17 earnings will be significantly influenced by christmas trading performance

* Current business performance should ensure that adjusted npat for group in FY17 is above that recorded in FY16

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

