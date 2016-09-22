FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iou Financial eliminates chief technology officer position
September 22, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iou Financial eliminates chief technology officer position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iou Financial Inc:

* Iou Financial announces restructuring to accelerate path to profitable growth

* In connection with plan, Iou has eliminated its chief technology officer position

* Says plan includes a reduction in company's operating expenses as well as a workforce restructuring

* Iou Financial announces restructuring

* Restructuring plan that will begin in September 2016

* Cost reduction actions once implemented are expected to lower operating costs by about 15% to 20% to $2.0 to $2.2 million for Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

