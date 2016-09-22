FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Takson updates on acquisition of stake by State Energy HK
September 22, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Takson updates on acquisition of stake by State Energy HK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Takson Holdings:

* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 September 2016

* Total cash consideration for sale shares pursuant to share purchase agreement is HK$487.2 million

* Offer price of HK$0.9463

* Offeror intends to finance and satisfy total consideration payable by offeror under offer of HK$246.5 million from loan facility granted by Huarong Intl Securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

