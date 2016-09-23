FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's: Shift in U.S. policies post elections could hit Asia's high value manufacturing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 23, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's: Shift in U.S. policies post elections could hit Asia's high value manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: Shift in U.S. policies post elections could hit Asia's high value manufacturing

* Moody's: Malaysia, Taiwan And Korea Would Be Most Vulnerable To Efforts To Repatriate High Value

* Moody's: India, Philippines would be exposed to policies that discourage U.S. businesses from foreign sourcing of services

* Moody's: U.S. policies under next administration could range from a continuation of the status quo to a gradual retrenchment from trade and investment ties and curbs on immigration

* Moody's: Asian economies are more vulnerable to policies that disincentivized foreign sourcing of business services

* Moody's: Remittances to Asia could weaken if the U.S. tightened immigration rules Source text: bit.ly/2crWY6L

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.