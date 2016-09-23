BRIEF-Moody's: Shift in U.S. policies post elections could hit Asia's high value manufacturing

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: Shift in U.S. policies post elections could hit Asia's high value manufacturing

* Moody's: Malaysia, Taiwan And Korea Would Be Most Vulnerable To Efforts To Repatriate High Value

* Moody's: India, Philippines would be exposed to policies that discourage U.S. businesses from foreign sourcing of services

* Moody's: U.S. policies under next administration could range from a continuation of the status quo to a gradual retrenchment from trade and investment ties and curbs on immigration

* Moody's: Asian economies are more vulnerable to policies that disincentivized foreign sourcing of business services

* Moody's: Remittances to Asia could weaken if the U.S. tightened immigration rules Source text: bit.ly/2crWY6L