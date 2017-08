Sept 23 (Reuters) - Alteo Ltd :

* FY ended June 2016 profit before taxation of 1.23 billion rupees versus 1.61 billion rupees year ago

* FY turnover of 7.85 billion rupees versus 6.74 billion rupees year ago

* Says results for AEL are expected to remain in line with previous year on basis of stable coal prices over the foreseeable future Source: bit.ly/2cVwtFJ