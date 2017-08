Sept 23 (Reuters) - Von Roll Holding AG :

* CEO of Von Roll Holding, Achim Klotz, has asked board of directors to release him from his duties with effect from 1st October 2016 in order to pursue new challenges

* Board of directors has accepted his request

* Board of directors has accepted his request

* Has elected its member Christian Hennerkes to be a delegate of board from 1st October 2016 and has also named him as new CEO