a year ago
BRIEF-Eurazeo's ECIP M sells 15,000,000 Moncler shares
September 23, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eurazeo's ECIP M sells 15,000,000 Moncler shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Eurazeo :

* Announces the success of the sale of 15,000,000 Moncler shares by its subsidiary ECIP M S.A. representing approximately 6% of the share capital of Moncler, at a price of 15.34 euros per share

* Transaction total amount is about 230 million euros ($257.55 million), shares sold by way of an accelerated book building to institutional investors

* Sale generates net proceeds of about 190 million euros for Eurazeo

* As a result of the sale, ECIP M will own a 9.5% stake in Moncler and Eurazeo's economic interest will amount to 7.9% of capital Source text: bit.ly/2cHAJWr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

