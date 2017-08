Sept 23 (Reuters) - Petromaroc Corporation Plc :

* Long stop date for completion of acquisition has been extended to December 31, 2016

* Renegotiated terms of Sidi Moktar sale and purchase agreement

* Proceeds from sale of 21.3 million new sound energy ordinary shares to be issued to Petromaroc will be shared by co and Sound Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: