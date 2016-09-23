FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Telenor says loss from Vimpelcom sale $369 million in Q3
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 23, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telenor says loss from Vimpelcom sale $369 million in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Telenor

* Details the accounting effects of the sale of Vimpelcom shares

* The disposal of the 142.5 million ADSs resulted in a proportionate reclassification effect of previously recognised translation differences in other comprehensive income of a loss of NOK 2.5 billion, including tax effects related to the hedging instruments

* In addition, net income from VimpelCom's second quarter 2016 and impairment for the third quarter 2016 related to the disposal of the 142.5 million ADSs have been recognised, amounting to a net loss of NOK 0.5 billion

* Total loss recognised in the income statement for the third quarter 2016 related to the disposal of the 142.5 ADSs is NOK 3.0 billion ($368.55 million). The effects of reclassification do not impact the total equity of Telenor

* The net proceeds of USD 486 million (around NOK 4.0 billion) will be included in Telenor's cash flow statement for the third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1400 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.