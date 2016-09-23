FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-De longhi SpA reaches lease agreement with Procond Elettronica Srl
September 23, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-De longhi SpA reaches lease agreement with Procond Elettronica Srl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - De Longhi SpA :

* Says through a subsidiary of De'Longhi SpA, has reached an agreement for lease of Procond Elettronica Srl, a subsidiary of Selcom Group

* Says De'Longhi shall pay procond a rental fee, including rental of factory building, equal to 300,000 euros ($336,180.00) per year

* Says De'Longhi gains operating control of a strategic supplier of electronic components

* Says the contract to be effective for a period of 36 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

