a year ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel launches special 90 days free data for 4G customers
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 23, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel launches special 90 days free data for 4G customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* While the pack is available for Rs.1495 for existing users; new users can avail this offer via first recharge of Rs.1494

* Pack is currently available in Delhi and will be launched across other circles over the next few days

* Airtel launches special 90 days free data for 4G customers Source text: Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of a special 4G data pack that offers free data for 90 days. While the pack is available for Rs.1495 for existing users; new users can avail this offer via first recharge of Rs.1494 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
